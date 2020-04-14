Trump says sports commissioners will help advise restart of economy

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Donald Trump is turning to major professional sports commissioners and some individual team owners, as a part of a large group that will help advise the federal government on how to restart the economy amid the fight against the coronavirus.

"We have to get our sports back," Trump said during the press conference. "I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old."

Among those Trump will turn to are Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner; Rob Manfred, the MLB commissioner; Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots; and Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Trump spoke with some of these officials earlier this month and expressed appreciation for the way teams and leagues have proceeded with following social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus relief efforts.

As of Tuesday night, no commissioner has publicly acknowledged a partnership with Trump.