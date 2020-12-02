President Trump to award former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz Presidential Medal of Freedom

Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz will receive the nation’s highest civilian honor from President Trump, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Holtz will accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday. According to the White House’s website, the award is given to individuals “who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

NFL STARS TEAM UP WITH LOWE'S TO DONATE $1 MILLION IN CHRISTMAS TREES TO FAMILIES IN NEED

Holtz is a known Trump supporter, and he spoke at the Republican National Convention in August declaring Trump is a consistent winner, an outstanding leader, and he deserved to be reelected as President.

Holtz said at the time that one of the important reasons Trump has his trust is because “nobody has been a stronger advocate for the unborn."

Holtz claimed “the Biden-Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history,” and “President Trump protects those lives.”

OHIO STATE STILL 4TH IN CFP RANKINGS AFTER CANCELLATION

Noting Trump's programs such as prison and welfare reform as well as advocating for school choice, Holtz said at the Republican National Convention that the president "wants Americans from all walks of life to have the opportunity to succeed and live the American dream."

Holtz added, “In President Trump, we have a President we can trust, who works hard at making America greater, and who genuinely cares about people.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A former national championship head football coach at Arkansas and Notre Dame, Holtz coached college football for 33 years. He was the head coach of the Fighting Irish for 11 seasons from 1986-1996, where he finished with a 110-30-2 record. In 1988, Notre Dame finished with a perfect 12-0 record and claimed the Fiesta Bowl.

The Fighting Irish ended up as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25.