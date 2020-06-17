Premier League teams take knee, wear 'Black Lives Matter' jerseys in return amid coronavirus pandemic

The Premier League began its restart to the season on Wednesday with a special moment.

Before kickoff, players on both Aston Villa and Sheffield United, as well as the referees, all took knees in support of the worldwide protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

Instead of the player’s last names on the back of their jerseys, teams had “Black Lives Matter” written above their numbers. Some Premier League teams even took a knee during training as they prepared to return from the league’s shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed,” Premier League players recently said in a statement. “This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials, and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”