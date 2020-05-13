Expand / Collapse search
Published

Premier League soccer star held at knifepoint during robbery, report says

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova
Tottenham star midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint when burglars broke into a north London home he was at on Wednesday morning, according to a report by Sky Sports.

At the time of the robbery, there were five people in the house, including Alli and his brother with their girlfriends as well as another friend.

According to Sky Sports, police confirmed that two of the people in the house were attacked, one of which was Alli.

"Thank you for all the messages," Alli said on Twitter. "Horrible experience but we're all okay now. Appreciate the support."

The police stated that no arrests have been made, but the incident is currently being investigated.

"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewelery, including watches, before fleeing," the police said in a statement.

Tottenham also put out a statement regarding the incident: "We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him. We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward."

