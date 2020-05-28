Premier League, Seria A announce matches will resume in June

Both the Premier League and Seria A announced on Thursday that soccer matches will resume in June.

The Premier League said it would restart on June 17, "provided that all safety requirements are in place," which would put an end to a three-month stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic. As expected, fans won't be allowed in attendance when games start up again.

Seria A, on the other hand, will restart the weekend of June 20, according to Italian politician Vincenzo Spadafora.

“It was a very useful meeting and, as we had said from the start, football was always going to resume when we had the conditions to ensure safety and the CTS gave the all-clear to the protocols,” Spadafora said. “Italy is getting back on its feet and it is only right that football should do the same. The CTS agreed with the medical protocol but confirmed the absolute necessity for a quarantine period if a player were to test positive.

“We also received guarantees the process of swabs for players must not affect or detract from the general population’s access to testing in any way,” Spadafora added. “... In the light of all those events, we can today say that the season can resume from June 20.”

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters also provided a statement about the decision, saying: "Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June. But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is [sic] our priority."

"Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches," he continued. "The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home."

"We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019-20 season," Masters added.