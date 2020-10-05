Premier League leader Everton signs Godfrey from Norwich

After remodelling his midfield to great effect, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti made a signing to bolster its defense on the final day of the transfer window by bringing in Ben Godfrey from second-tier Norwich for a reported 25 million pounds ($32 million) on Monday.

The 22-year-old Godfrey was part of the Norwich team that was relegated from the Premier League last season, but is regarded as a top prospect and was captain of England's under-21 side last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite injured, Ancelotti currently has no back-up to center backs Yerry Mina and Michael Keane as Everton looks to maintain its brilliant start to the season that has left the team first in the Premier League after opening with four wins.

“The manager’s past speaks for itself," Godfrey said of Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League-winning coach. "He has worked with some top-class center backs. I will be able to learn so much from him and he is going to help me get to that next level, which is where I want to be.”

Everton has prioritized improving its midfield in this transfer window, signing Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and playmaker James Rodriguez, and it has had an immediate effect.

Everton has won all seven of its games — including three in the English League Cup — and scored 24 goals in the process.

Much scrutiny will be on Manchester United on the final day of the window, with striker Edinson Cavani and left back Alex Telles expected to join.