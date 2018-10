The Nashville Predators placed defenseman Hal Gill on waivers Tuesday.

The move comes just over a year since the Preds inked the veteran to a two-year contract worth $4 million.

Gill, 38, played in 32 regular-season games and failed to record a point this past season.

The Providence product and former Boston Bruins draft pick played in back-to- back Stanley Cup Finals for the Penguins, winning a title the second time around in 2009.