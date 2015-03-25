Predators G Pekka Rinne has hip surgery, expected ready for training camp in September

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne has had arthroscopic surgery on his left hip and will need approximately four months to recover.

General manager David Poile said Thursday that Rinne had surgery Wednesday to correct a situation team officials were aware of last year resulting from the wear and tear from playing goaltender.

Rinne tied for second in the NHL with 43 appearances in the lockout-shortened season, tied for fourth with 42 starts and ranked sixth in minutes played (2,443:46). The 6-foot-5, 204-pound Finn tied for the NHL-lead with five shutouts.

Poile says they hope Rinne is ready by training camp. The general manager says Tim Thomas had the operation and won the Vezina Trophy with the Bruins taking the Stanley Cup the following year.