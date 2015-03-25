Pranjic secures loan move to Celta Vigo

Sporting Lisbon winger Danijel Pranjic will spend the rest of the season on loan with Spanish side Celta Vigo after he secured a loan move to the club on Wednesday.

The loan runs through June and gives Celta the option to make the move permanent this summer.

Pranjic, 31, joined Sporting on a free transfer from Bayern Munich last summer, and he has gone on to make 13 appearances for the Portuguese side since his arrival.

Having been capped 45 times by Croatia, Pranjic will hope his experience can help a Celta side that sits one point above the relegation places in La Liga.