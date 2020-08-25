Potential top NFL draft pick will get to play 1 game in the fall: report

The NFL’s potential No. 1 choice in next year’s draft will reportedly get a single game to show the world what he’s made of.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance will get to play in a game against Central Arkansas on Oct. 3, Yahoo Sports reported Monday. North Dakota State announced earlier this month that they would not play football in the fall due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Yahoo Sports reported that the school signed a contract with Central Arkansas recently to play.

Lance is a relative unknown for the average NFL fan who doesn’t normally watch Football Championship Subdivision games on Saturdays in lieu of high-priority affairs. Draft experts believe he ranks up there with Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields who are expected to be top picks next year.

Lance has not officially declared for the draft but his run through the FCS could make him ideal for teams – the same way Carson Wentz intrigued franchises in 2016.

He threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. He was also named the Most Outstanding Player in the 2020 title game against James Madison.

Teams in need of a quarterback will likely be on the top of next year’s draft order.