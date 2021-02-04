Potential NBA All-Star Game return 'stupid' to have during pandemic, Kings star De'Aaron Fox says

The NBA All-Star Game will reportedly go on in Atlanta next month despite a handful of games being postponed because of ongoing coronavirus issues plaguing some teams in the league.

Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox wasn’t exactly on board when it came to holding the game. The guard, who wasn’t among the top 10 vote-getters in the first fan return for the All-Star Game voting, said Wednesday it was "stupid" to have it while the pandemic is still ongoing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If I'm going to be brutally honest, I think it's stupid," he said, via ESPN. "If we have to wear a mask and do all of this for a regular game, then what's the point of bringing the All-Star Game back? Obviously, money makes the world go round, so it is what it is."

Fox said he would be down to play if he got into the All-Star game to avoid a fine.

NBA: ZERO NEW PLAYERS TESTED POSITIVE FOR VIRUS IN PAST WEEK

"You know you get fined -- if you're supposed to be in it and you're not hurt and you decide not to play, that's a hefty fine," he said. "So hell yeah, I would play in it."

The 23-year-old is averaging 22.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 21 games for the Kings this season. He’s one of the best guards in the league, despite the Kings’ 10-11 record in the Western Conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ESPN reported that the league plans to hold the All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7 at the State Farm Arena.