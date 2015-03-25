Postecoglou handed Australia post

Sydney, Australia (SportsNetwork.com) - Ange Postecoglou was appointed as manager of Australia's national team on Wednesday after signing a five-year contract.

Postecoglou takes over for German Holger Osieck, who was fired earlier this month, and he will lead the Socceroos at next summer's World Cup in Brazil.

The 48-year-old most recently coached Melbourne Victory in Australia, and he is well aware of the importance of his appointment.

"The Socceroos belong to the people of this nation," Postecoglou said. "It's my job to make sure we represent all that's good in Australian football. We need to strive for greatness, to play with spirit and have an unwavering belief in our mission. I was proud to represent my country as a player and I have the same immense feeling of pride today."

Postecoglou represented Australia four times on the international level as a player and his first match in charge of the team will come in a friendly against Costa Rica on Nov. 19.