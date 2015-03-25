Posey maintains NL All-Star voting lead

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey still tops all National League players in voting for the 2013 All-Star Game.

Posey, the reigning NL MVP, has earned 2,606,434 votes to outpace St. Louis' Yadier Molina (2,543,588) for first place at the catcher's position. Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has collected 2,443,772 votes and owns a healthy advantage over the Giants' Brandon Crawford (1,293,476) at that position.

San Francisco also has the leader at third base, where 2012 World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval (2,180,147) holds a slim edge over the Mets' David Wright (2,053,744).

St. Louis' Carlos Beltran tops the outfield position with 2,385,240 votes, followed closely by Atlanta's Justin Upton with 2,054,225. Washington's Bryce Harper is third with 1,981,030, more than 300,000 votes ahead of Milwaukee's Ryan Braun for the final spot.

A pair of Cincinnati Reds, first baseman Joey Votto (2,047,945) and second baseman Brandon Phillips (2,021,277) are still ahead in the balloting at those two positions, with Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt (1,524,517) and San Francisco's Marco Scutaro (1,717,875) the next closest.

The 84th All-Star Game will be played at Citi Field in New York on Tuesday, July 16. Both All-Star teams will be unveiled on Sunday, July 7.