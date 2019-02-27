Portland Trail Blazers stars stuck in elevator for 30 minutes at practice

A group of Portland Trail Blazers players had an unscheduled bonding session Tuesday night when they became stuck inside an elevator for about 30 minutes before a practice.

Enes Kanter and Meyers Leonard tweeted videos showing eight members of the NBA team – including All-Star point guard Damian Lillard – standing in an elevator as they waited for it to be fixed.

The team was at a practice facility at Emerson College in Boston ahead of their Wednesday night game against the Boston Celtics.

“We are stuck in an elevator. There is no service, we don’t know what’s going on,” Kanter is heard saying in a video that also showed some of his teammates pressing the emergency button. “We’re in survival mode.”

The players also complained about the heat while counting how long they'd been crammed inside.

Kanter’s video later shows the players crawling out of the elevator when workers were able to finally pry the doors open.

“Stairs!” the players yelled as they exited.

On Wednesday morning, Leonard tweeted all players took the stairs.

"Nobody was willing to risk it," he said.

In a statement, Emerson College said the elevator stopped between two floors, delaying the players from reaching the street level.

“No one was injured in the incident," the statement said. "The College apologizes for the disruption and hopes the team takes it easy on the Boston Celtics."