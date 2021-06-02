Damian Lillard puts together epic 55-point performance in double overtime loss to Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard put on a captivating show for NBA fans in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets, but it wasn’t enough to take a slight advantage in the playoff series.

Lillard scored 55 points in the 147-140 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday night. He was 17-of-24 from the field, 12-for-17 from three-point range and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line. He managed to hit the game-tying shot in the first overtime to extend the game.

NBA fans were wowed by Lillard’s performance.

But it wasn’t enough.

"At this point, all that matters is we can’t lose another game in the series," he said. "If I don’t put it behind me, and hold onto it, it’s going to get in the way of what we need to do in the next one."

For Denver, MVP candidate Nikola Jokic scored 38 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had nine assists, while Michael Porter Jr. contributed with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

"We won and lost that game so many times before ultimately winning it," Denver coach Michael Malone said. ".. We never got down. Every time they threw a haymaker and got us down on the canvas, we got up and were able to pull it out in the end."

Denver could send Portland packing in Game 6 on Thursday night. Their matchup is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.