Politicians praise America's World Cup win, some say 'pay them what they deserve'

The U.S. women’s soccer team lifted the World Cup trophy for the second time in four years on Sunday – leading to both praise and calls for equal pay from American politicians.

The Americans defeated the Dutch, 2-0, behind goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle in the second half to secure their fourth overall title.

MEGAN RAPINOE SAYS FIFA WORLD CUP PRIZE MONEY 'NOT FAIR,' WOMEN NOT AS 'RESPECTED' AS MEN

President Trump and First lady Melania Trump both tweeted their congratulations to the reigning champions. The president wrote: "America is proud of you all!"

Former President Barack Obama called the team "incredible," writing that the women were "always pushing themselves—and the rest of us—to be even better."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., congratulated the Americans on their win, writing that the team "inspires" women and girls "to dream big."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., tweeted her congratulations and called for equal pay.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also wrote that the women should get better pay – “at least twice as much,” with a winking emoji.

Former Vice President Joe Biden congratulated the team on the back-to-back wins.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted: "Congratulations!"

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke also praised the women for making the U.S. “incredibly proud” before adding, “pay them what they deserve.”

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich congratulated the team, writing that he “had so much fun watching with my daughter.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote that his city and the team will celebrate the victory with a ticker-tape parade at the Canyon of Heroes on Wednesday.

FIFA has faced criticism lately for its pay gap between men and women’s soccer. Prize money for the Women’s World Cup was $30 million, while the men’s prize purse was set at $400 million in Russia last year.

Megan Rapinoe called out FIFA on the pay disparity ahead of the final.

“It certainly is not fair,” Rapinoe said. “We should double it now and use that number to double it or quadruple it for the next time. That's what I mean when we talk about, 'Do we feel respected?'”