Police identify victims in Petco Park deaths; attorney says family intends to file wrongful death suit

Police in California have identified the woman and child who fell to their deaths during a San Diego Padres game over the weekend, and an attorney representing the family says a lawsuit is in the works.

Raquel Wilkins, 40, fell to her death over the railing of a third-level dining area at the ballpark Saturday, FOX 5 San Diego reported, citing local law enforcement. She was holding her son, 2-year-old Denzel Browning-Wilkins, who also died in the fall.

A native to the area, Wilkins was a teacher at California Virtual Academies.

Daniel Gilleon, an attorney representing the family, told FOX 5 San Diego the family intends to file a wrongful death suit. He did not offer a timeline or say who the suit would name as defendants.

"When you’re taking money from people and making big bucks, they shouldn’t fall off six stories to their death from a bench that’s right next to a fence," the lawyer said. "All sorts of ways to protect against that."

San Diego Police said an investigation was ongoing into the deaths, noting the deaths "appeared to be suspicious." San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also told the station Monday that there were "unusual circumstances around the case that we continue to investigate."

Witnesses have come forward saying they saw Wilkins jumping on table benches nearest the railing while holding her child and appeared to lose her balance before eventually falling over.

Police said the boy’s father was at the ballpark for the game. Gilleon said he is not representing the father.