San Diego Padres
Published

Police identify victims in Petco Park deaths; attorney says family intends to file wrongful death suit

San Diego Police said an investigation was ongoing into their deaths and noted the deaths 'appeared to be suspicious'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Police in California have identified the woman and child who fell to their deaths during a San Diego Padres game over the weekend, and an attorney representing the family says a lawsuit is in the works. 

Raquel Wilkins, 40, fell to her death over the railing of a third-level dining area at the ballpark Saturday, FOX 5 San Diego reported, citing local law enforcement. She was holding her son, 2-year-old Denzel Browning-Wilkins, who also died in the fall. 

PETCO PARK DEATHS: WITNESS SAYS MOM LOST BALANCE AFTER JUMPING UP ON BENCH WITH CHILD

A native to the area, Wilkins was a teacher at California Virtual Academies. 

Scenic view of Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres during a game against the Houston Astros June 19, 2012 in San Diego, California. 

Scenic view of Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres during a game against the Houston Astros June 19, 2012 in San Diego, California.  (Photo by Andy Hayt/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

Daniel Gilleon, an attorney representing the family, told FOX 5 San Diego the family intends to file a  wrongful death suit. He did not offer a timeline or say who the suit would name as defendants. 

The Padres were wrapping up their home schedule with the Braves last weekend.

The Padres were wrapping up their home schedule with the Braves last weekend. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

"When you’re taking money from people and making big bucks, they shouldn’t fall off six stories to their death from a bench that’s right next to a fence," the lawyer said. "All sorts of ways to protect against that."

San Diego Police said an investigation was ongoing into the deaths, noting the deaths "appeared to be suspicious." San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also told the station Monday that there were "unusual circumstances around the case that we continue to investigate." 

Witnesses have come forward saying they saw Wilkins jumping on table benches nearest the railing while holding her child and appeared to lose her balance before eventually falling over. 

Witnesses said they saw the victim jumping on tables and benches near a railing.  

Witnesses said they saw the victim jumping on tables and benches near a railing.   (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Police said the boy’s father was at the ballpark for the game. Gilleon said he is not representing the father.

