Plumlees dominate as Duke routs Maryland

Miles Plumlee scored 13 points and pulled down a high 22 rebounds as No. 10 Duke defeated ACC-rival Maryland, 73-55, at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

"I'm just really proud, and tired. I'm tired now," said Plumlee, who's 22- rebound performance made him the first Duke player to grab 20-plus rebounds in a game since Elton Brand pulled down 21 in November, 1998. "We didn't have a great outing there [North Carolina] as bigs, and when you come off a game you don't play so well, you have to come out and play well, so that's what we did today."

Seth Curry scored a game-high 19 points and Mason Plumlee had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (21-4, 8-2 ACC), which has won four of five, including a last-second victory over rival North Carolina on Wednesday.

Maryland (14-10, 4-6) was led by Nick Faust with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Terrell Stoglin and Mychal Parker added 13 and 12, respectively. The Terrapins have now lost three of their last four contests.

"I think it's pretty obvious. You don't need me to come here and tell you why Duke won the game and we didn't," said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon. "The Plumlee brothers were dominate. Their big guys kicked our big guys' tails all day."

Duke looked poised to pull away from Maryland in the second half after a five- point spurt from Curry pressed the lead to 12. But Maryland had an answer, as it reeled off the next nine to make it 53-50 with just under nine minutes remaining.

The Blue Devils, as they so often do, responded by scoring the next seven points to regain control for the home team.

Duke went just 6-of-10 from the charity stripe down the stretch, but it hung on for the double-digit victory.

Maryland quieted the Cameron Crazies early with a 10-3 run, but Duke answered with its own 11-2 spurt to take a 14-12 lead with 9:34 to go.

Duke scored the last five points of the half to turn a two-point deficit into a three-point advantage as it led 32-29 at intermission.

Ryan Kelly's dunk capped gave the Blue Devils a 38-29 lead as they scored the first six points out of the locker room.

Game Notes

Maryland is now 1-5 on the road...Duke outrebounded Maryland, 48-33, which led to the Blue Devils having a 21-4 advantage in second chance points...Maryland managed just 1-of-14 from three-point range...The Blue Devils finished 9-of-24 from downtown.