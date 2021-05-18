Ex-college football player involved in Falcons hoax invited to showcase

A former college football star who claimed he was duped into going to the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie minicamp is getting a chance to showcase his skills.

Juantarious Bryant, who played collegiate football at Austin Peay, was invited to HUB Football’s May 23 event. ESPN first reported Monday on Bryant's invite.

Bryant, along with quarterbacks Shea Patterson and Alex Hornibrook and former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, is expected to be at the San Diego showcase.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

HUB Football was created by sports agent Don Yee, who represents Tom Brady and co-founded the upstart Pacific Pro Football League.

"The Camp is the first on-field developmental product designed specifically to help propel street free agent professional football players toward their next professional football destination," according to the website.

The former Austin Peay defensive back revealed Saturday he was the victim of a hoax. He said someone posed as Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees and invited him to rookie minicamp during the week. The offer was too good to be true.

EX-COLLEGE FOOTBALL STAR SAYS HE'S VICTIM OF FALCONS MINICAMP HOAX: 'THOUGHT IT WAS A LEGIT OPPORTUNITY'

"I did not realize it was not a legit opportunity until I traveled to the facility for rookie minicamp check in on Wednesday, May 12. It’s most definitely one of the most embarrassing things that has ever happened to me and a very humbling experience," Bryant said. "Just want to apologize to everyone in the Atlanta Falcons organization for the mix-up. I honestly thought it was a legit opportunity on my end.

"I do not know or understand why this happened, but I do know that everything happens for a reason. Yes, this was heartbreaking for me, but just another stepping stone that I am not afraid to admit or overcome. At the end of the day, this will not make or break me. I will still continue to fight for my dreams because I know it’s what I really want. I’m still striving and still in the best shape of my live. When the opportunity presents itself, I will be ready."

Bryant was initially a walk-on player at Austin Peay and was redshirted his freshman year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He turned his career around and managed to make the First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference team in 2019. He had 242 tackles, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles and an interception in 43 career games with the Governors.