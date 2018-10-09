Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown nearly injured child in furniture-tossing tantrum, lawsuit says

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is accused of nearly striking a toddler with one of the pieces of large furniture he hurled from a 14th-story balcony during an April outburst, a new lawsuit says.

Brown, 30, is accused of throwing multiple pieces of furniture -- including two large vases and an ottoman -- off his Florida apartment's balcony, nearly hitting a 22-month-old child and his grandfather, KDKA-TV reported, citing court documents.

The lawsuit claims surveillance footage shows the objects falling from the balcony and landing near the child and man, KDKA-TV reported. One of the vases shattered when it hit the ground -- about 2 feet from the child, TMZ reported, citing the lawsuit.

Security and police were called to the scene and, when officers arrived, Brown allegedly was “extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel,” according to the lawsuit.

Ophir Sternberg filed the lawsuit against Brown and is suing for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, TMZ reported. Sternberg claimed the wide receiver acted “without regard for human life.”

Brown has not commented on the allegations.