Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published
Last Update 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown nearly injured child in furniture-tossing tantrum, lawsuit says

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown runs during the first half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown runs during the first half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens. (AP)

Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is accused of nearly striking a toddler with one of the pieces of large furniture he hurled from a 14th-story balcony during an April outburst, a new lawsuit says.

Brown, 30, is accused of throwing multiple pieces of furniture -- including two large vases and an ottoman -- off his Florida apartment's balcony, nearly hitting a 22-month-old child and his grandfather, KDKA-TV reported, citing court documents.

The lawsuit claims surveillance footage shows the objects falling from the balcony and landing near the child and man, KDKA-TV reported. One of the vases shattered when it hit the ground -- about 2 feet from the child, TMZ reported, citing the lawsuit.

Security and police were called to the scene and, when officers arrived, Brown allegedly was “extremely agitated, acting aggressively, and yelling at security personnel,” according to the lawsuit.

Ophir Sternberg filed the lawsuit against Brown and is suing for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, TMZ reported. Sternberg claimed the wide receiver acted “without regard for human life.”

Brown has not commented on the allegations.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.