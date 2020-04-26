Pittsburgh Steelers: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Pittsburgh Steelers made six selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh did not have a first-round pick and did not select a quarterback at all to backup Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers addressed their defense mostly.

Here are who the Steelers chose during the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

ROUND 2, PICK 49: CHASE CLAYPOOL, WR

The Steelers selected wide receiver Chase Claypool with the No. 49 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame standout had 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season. He may end up playing some tight end in the pros.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 102: ALEX HIGHSMITH, LB

The Steelers selected linebacker Alex Highsmith with the No. 102 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Steelers have a knack for turning college linebackers into NFL greats. Highsmith was a star at Charlotte. He recorded 75 tackles and 15 sacks in 2019 for the 49ers.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 124: ANTHONY MCFARLAND JR., RB

The Steelers selected running back Anthony McFarland Jr. with the No. 124 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. McFarland will be used as a complement to James Conner in the backfield. At Maryland, had 1,648 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 135: KEVIN DOTSON, OL

The Steelers selected offensive lineman Kevin Dotson with the No. 135 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Dotson was a standout lineman at Louisiana. He was named to the AP All-American First Team in 2019.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 198: ANTOINE BROOKS JR., S

The Steelers selected safety Antoine Brooks Jr. with the No. 198 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brooks played in 12 games for Maryland in 2019. He had 87 tackles and an interception.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 232: CARLOS DAVIS, DT

The Steelers selected defensive tackle Carlos Davis with the No. 232 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis played in 11 games for Nebraska in 2019. He had 32 tackles and four sacks.

**