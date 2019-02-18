Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown takes jab at Ben Roethlisberger on social media

Disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown took a shot at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Saturday during a question-and-answer session on social media.

Brown was asked about the reason behind his rift with Roethlisberger. The 2018 league leader in touchdown catches insisted there was no conflict, just a “matter of respect.”

STEELERS STAR ANTONIO BROWN BENCHED AFTER DISPUTE WITH BEN ROETHLISBERGER, REPORT SAYS

“He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches,” he said. “Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game.”

The declining relationship between Brown and Roethlisberger was revealed in the middle of the season. According to ESPN, Brown was upset Roethlisberger called him out on his route-running abilities in a Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos. Regardless, Roethlisberger has reportedly expressed his interest in Brown returning to the team despite the reported discrepancies and rumors the wide receiver has asked for a trade.

The four-time All-Pro also addressed his decision to sit out in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“After the coach tell the team I quit while nursing some bumps then invite me to watch the show with same guys thinking I quit I can not stand with that! I’m the bad guy doe (sic) we miss post season think about it,” he wrote in a tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear whether the Steelers are going to trade Brown. The wide receiver thanked Steelers fans for their support in a cryptic tweet last week.