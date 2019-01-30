Pittsburgh station fires employee after graphic calls Tom Brady a ‘known cheater'

Days before Super Bowl LIII, a TV station dubbed New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady a “known cheater.”

The graphic aired on Monday afternoon on KDKA-TV, a CBS affiliate station in Pittsburgh during a segment about Brady. The lower third graphic read: “Tom Brady/Known Cheater.”

The station fired the employee responsible for creating the graphic, a KDKA spokesperson told Fox News.

KENTUCKY BOY, 10, WINS SCIENCE FAIR PROJECT AFTER ‘PROVING’ NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS QB TOM BRADY IS A ‘CHEATER’

“While fans are entitled to have personal opinions, we have a journalistic responsibility to provide unbiased reporting,” the station said in a statement. “The graphic that appeared Monday violated our news standards. The individual who created the graphic no longer works for KDKA-TV.”

A number of social media users noticed the graphic which was retweeted by a number of popular sports sites, including SB Nation and Barstool Sports.

Brady’s cheating has been a topic of conversation since the “Deflategate” scandal in which Brady was alleged to have directed the purposeful deflation of footballs used in the 2015 AFC Championship game.

The Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts, 45-7, in that matchup and advanced to another Super Bowl that they would eventually win. The next season, however, the star quarterback received a four-game suspension and the Patriots were fined $1 million for the scandal known as “Deflategate.”

SUPER BOWL LIII COULD BE REDEMPTION FOR LOS ANGELES RAMS’ BRANDIN COOKS

The quarterback’s scandal recently helped Ace Davis, 10, of Kentucky, win a science fair contest -- his project proved Brady cheated in the 2015 game.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday, the Patriots will meet the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where Brady will compete for his sixth ring.