Sidney Crosby donates car he won as NHL All-Star Game MVP to veteran

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby gave away the brand-new Honda Passport he received after being named MVP of the NHL All-Star Game this past January, and it went to a very deserving fan.

Army Spc. Madeline Malizio, 28, juggles military service, school and being a single mom to her 3-year-old son Maverick -- while taking public transportation and Ubers to get where she needs to go. She was shocked on Friday when Crosby said he was giving her the car, she said.

"Sidney Crosby got me a car," Malizio told members of the media, per the Penguins. "It's been the best day ever. I can't even put into words how grateful I am, and how blessed I feel for what he's done today."

Malizio, whose parents were also military veterans, has been in the Army for 5 years and was one of 10 veterans invited to the team's practice on Friday.

She and other vets are expected to attend the Penguins' home game on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Malizio got to meet Crosby inside the team's locker room at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, where he showed her the new car.

"He was telling me how he heard about my story and he wanted to do something to help my situation," she said. "I was confused. I wasn't sure what he could be talking about. He puts the garage up and it's this car."

"I felt weak in my knees," Malizio added. "I felt speechless. I don't really think there is a word to describe how you feel in that moment."

Her son was really excited, too, the Penguins said.

"Hello everybody! I like our brand-new car!" Maverick exclaimed.

Now the proud owner of a new vehicle, Malizio said she won't have to wait in the cold for buses or cars when she brings her son to daycare or goes to school.

"[Maverick] knows that this is a big deal," Malizio said. "It's a big deal to him, too. He gets it. He knows that this is going to be so much better for us. And warmer. It's getting cold outside."

Now that she has a new car, she plans to "drive it everywhere," Malizio added.

Crosby, a native of Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia, has played with the Penguins since he was 18 and has helped Pittsburgh win three Stanley Cups. This is his 15th season with the team.

