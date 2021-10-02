Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Panthers
Published

Pittsburgh's Jordan Addison falls to ground, still makes spectacular catch

The sophomore was a top receiver for Pittsburgh last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
California weed shop's ladies' night under fire Video

California weed shop's ladies' night under fire

Attorneys David Bruno and Joe Cammarata weigh in on the legal challenge in tonight's edition of 'Night Court'

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison on Saturday had an unbelievable first half for the Panthers against Georgia Tech and one wild catch underscored his performance.

With 8:54 remaining in the first half, Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett dropped back to pass and threw the ball toward Addison. 

The sophomore star had already fallen to the ground but the pass was on target and Addison somehow managed to make the catch despite being down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Georgia Tech defensive back Tariq Carpenter (2) hits Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech defensive back Tariq Carpenter (2) hits Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Addison’s first half was epic. He had six catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. He joined Larry Fitzgerald as the only Panthers football players to have seven touchdown catches in a three-game stretch.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) works against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. 

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) works against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Maryland native came into the game with 23 catches for 407 yards and eight touchdowns.

VIRGINIA'S DONTAYVION WICKS SCORES TOUCHDOWN ON RIDICULOUS PLAY VS. MIAMI

Last season, Addison was one of the top freshmen. He was an honorable mention Al-ACC selection and the ACC Rookie of the Year runner-up behind Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams. He finished the season with 60 catches for 667 yards and four touchdowns. He was the first freshman to lead the team in receiving since Tyler Boyd.

Jordan Addison was one of the best freshmen receivers last season.

Jordan Addison was one of the best freshmen receivers last season. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh is 3-1 to start the season and if they hold the lead against the Yellow Jackets they will be in good shape with big matchups coming against Virginia Tech and Clemson.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com