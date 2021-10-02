Pittsburgh's Jordan Addison falls to ground, still makes spectacular catch

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison on Saturday had an unbelievable first half for the Panthers against Georgia Tech and one wild catch underscored his performance.

With 8:54 remaining in the first half, Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett dropped back to pass and threw the ball toward Addison.

The sophomore star had already fallen to the ground but the pass was on target and Addison somehow managed to make the catch despite being down.

Addison’s first half was epic. He had six catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. He joined Larry Fitzgerald as the only Panthers football players to have seven touchdown catches in a three-game stretch.

The Maryland native came into the game with 23 catches for 407 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Addison was one of the top freshmen. He was an honorable mention Al-ACC selection and the ACC Rookie of the Year runner-up behind Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams. He finished the season with 60 catches for 667 yards and four touchdowns. He was the first freshman to lead the team in receiving since Tyler Boyd.

Pittsburgh is 3-1 to start the season and if they hold the lead against the Yellow Jackets they will be in good shape with big matchups coming against Virginia Tech and Clemson.