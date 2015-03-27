Pitt DE Greg Romeus to have back surgery Thursday, but is expected to play again this season

Pittsburgh defensive end Greg Romeus will have surgery Thursday to repair a disk in his lower back and will miss an undetermined number of games.

The Big East co-defensive player of the year last season is expected to play again this season, though it is unclear when.

Romeus was slowed by the injury throughout training camp, but still had four tackles and a deflected pass Sept. 2 against Utah. He missed Saturday's game against New Hampshire because of the injury and what the school said was a personal family matter. Pitt plays again Sept. 23 against Miami.

"Our top priority is what is best for Greg," Pitt coach Dave Wannstedt said in a statement. "After consulting with him, his family and our medical staff, it was determined that immediate surgery is the best option for Greg both personally and athletically. We expect him to have a full recovery and return for the conclusion of the season."

Romeus had 11½ tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery last season as a junior. He was a finalist for the Ted Hendricks award as the defensive end of the year. Before getting hurt, he was projected as a possible NFL first-round draft pick by multiple scouting services.