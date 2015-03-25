Pistons sign C Harrellson to 2-year deal for league minimum, team holds option for 2nd season

The Detroit Pistons signed center Josh Harrellson to two-year contract for the league minimum with the team holding an option for the second season Wednesday.

Harrellson played sparingly in six games last season for the Miami Heat.

The 6-foot-10, 275-pound Harrellson was drafted by New Orleans out of Kentucky in the second round in 2011, then traded that night to the New York Knicks. Harrellson averaged 4.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 14.6 minutes as a rookie and played in four playoff games during the 2012 playoffs with the Knicks.

The Pistons traded for point guard Brandon Jennings during their busy offseason and signed free agents Josh Smith, Chauncey Billups, Luigi Datome and re-signed Will Bynum.