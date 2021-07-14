Pistons' Dwane Casey is asking this very important question to draft prospects

The draft process in professional sports always comes with strange questions from coaches to prospects who are looking to take the next steps in their careers.

The NFL Draft is mostly known for those odd questions coming out before the event, but Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey was apparently asking one too.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Casey, who is about to enter his fourth year as Detroit’s head coach, revealed on Tuesday that he was asking potential draftees whether they were making their beds in the morning. According to The Detroit News, Casey said the answer indicates to him how organized they are.

The 2021-22 season could be make or break for Casey’s tenure with Detroit. The Pistons won 20 games in the coronavirus-impacted season in 2019-20 and then had 20 wins again in 2020-21.

SUNS FAN FIGHT AT PLAYOFF WATCH PARTY SPARKS ANOTHER 'FRIENDLY REMINDER' FROM TEAM

The Pistons have a solid young corps with Jerami Grant, Josh Jackson and Saddiq Bey.

The Pistons have the top draft pick this year, but are rumored to be looking to trade out of it for a big price.

Cade Cunningham is set to be the top pick of the draft and appeared to be more than willing to play in Detroit. According to ESPN, Cunningham will only visit the Pistons before the draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NBA Draft is set for July 29.