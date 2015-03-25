Pistons add Jennings in deal with Milwaukee

The Detroit Pistons have acquired guard Brandon Jennings from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for guard Brandon Knight, forward Khris Middleton and center Viacheslav Kravtsov.

It was a sign-and-trade deal, as Jennings inked a reported three-year, $24 million contract as a restricted free agent before the Bucks dealt him to Detroit.

Jennings, selected by Milwaukee with the 10th overall pick of the 2009 draft, averaged 17.5 points, a career-high 6.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 80 games in 2012-13. In 291 career games, he has averages of 17.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

"We are pleased to welcome Brandon to the Pistons family," said Detroit president Joe Dumars. "We believe Brandon's talent and skill-set will complement the core group of players we have assembled on our roster in a positive way."

Jennings will join a Pistons team that this offseason had previously signed free agents Josh Smith and Chauncey Billups.

The Bucks, who signed guard Gary Neal on Tuesday in anticipation of the deal, will acquire a solid point guard in Knight, who averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 75 games last season. He was selected by Detroit with the eighth overall pick of the 2011 draft and was an All-Rookie choice in 2011-12.

Middleton averaged 6.1 points in 27 games last season, his first in the league after being a second-round draft pick, while Kravtsov averaged 3.1 points in 25 games last year, his first in Detroit.