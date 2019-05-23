Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Pirates' Josh Bell becomes first player to hit two homers directly into Allegheny River

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Josh Bell clobbered a solo shot in Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies and accomplished a historic feat.

The ball from Bell’s home run landed directly in the Allegheny River, which flows just outside PNC Park. According to MLB Stats, it’s the first time a player has hit two home runs out of the Pirates’ stadium and directly into the river.

Bell has pulled off the feat twice in about two weeks. Before then, only three balls had splashed into the river, without bouncing, since the Pirates moved into the ballpark in 2001.

The home run wasn’t enough to lift the Pirates to a victory, though, and the Rockies defeated the Pirates, 9-3.

Bell now has 15 home runs this season after only hitting 12 in 2018. He is hitting .329 with a 1.092 OPS in 46 games.

