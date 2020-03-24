Pittsburgh Pirates players buy 400 pizzas for hospital staff on coronavirus front lines

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were the next team to step up to the plate during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday night, the team announced that players bought 400 pizzas and pasta for medical staff at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

“We might not be in Pittsburgh, and we don’t have the opportunity to play in front of our fans and for all of us to be up in the city that’s kind of become a second home to us and that’s treated us so well,” Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon said in a statement. “We know local businesses are getting crushed and they’re really hurting and they’re really affected by what’s going on. Then obviously, the hospitals and the staff working on the front lines there, they’re putting in extra hours, extra work, exposing themselves.

“We thought this was a way to help. Two birds with one stone. We can help local restaurants. We can help the hospitals and the workers and show our appreciation.”

Taillon added that Pirates’ players will continue supporting local businesses in the area. According to the team site, they already talked about buying a day’s worth of takeout lunches and setting up deliveries to local police and fire stations.

“We’re trying to be creative and just help out any way we can,” Taillon said.

According to Pennsylvania health officials, there have been at least 640 cases of coronavirus in the state.