Pirates activate Tabata

The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled outfielder from Indianapolis and activated him off the 15-day disabled list Tuesday.

He had been out since June 26 when he injured his left quad in a game against Boston. Over nine games in his rehab assignment at Indianapolis, he batted .333 with six doubles.

In 71 games this season, Tabata is batting .265 with three homers and 15 runs batted in.

To make room on the roster, the team optioned infielder Pedro Alvarez to Indianapolis. He is hitting just .196 with three homers and 15 RBI in 56 games with the Pirates.