PHOTOS: Tom Brady to retire from NFL after legendary 22 seasons
The NFL legend won seven Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and Bucs over the course of his career.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks on the field during Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas.Brian Bahr/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots QB Tom Brady (12) in action vs Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during a break in game action against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas.Andy Lyons/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls an audible while being watched by Denver Broncos linebacker Al Wilson Saturday, January 14, 2006 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO.Photo by Drew Hallowell/NFLPhotoLibraryhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 12, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois.Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Quarterback #12 Tom Brady throws a pass to wide receiver #15 Chris Hogan in the third quarter of the New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans AFC divisional game at Gillette Stadium.Photo by John Wilcox/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Patriots celebrates after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.Kevin C. Cox/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots QB Tom Brady (12) before game vs Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.Simon Bruty /Sports Illustrated via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tom Brady $12 celebrates after Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots catches a six yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Jalen Collins #32 of the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.Ronald Martinez/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates his teams fourth quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.Photo by Al Bello/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrate the teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.Al Bello/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.Michael Reaves/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Jim McIsaac/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers holds the Lombardi Trophy as he is surrounded by his kids Benjamin Brady, John Edward Thomas Moynahan and Vivian Lake Brady after the Super Bowl LV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, FL.Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.Kevin C. Cox/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Tom-Brady-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL.Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2022/01/918/516/Brady-THUMB-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
