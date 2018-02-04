Photos: Super Bowl Sunday
Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl thriller, win first NFL title since 1960
Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz scores a fourth quarter touchdown over New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty in Super Bowl 52REUTERS/Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sportshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d486c0a2-21_rtx4q1xo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, SundayREUTERS/Kevin Lamarquehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ba9693ba-31_rtx4q4ls.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate the team's victory in NFL Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots, SundayAP Photo/Matt Rourkehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/18a8d6da-30_ap18036200354390.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles holds his daughter, Lily James, after winning Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, February 4AP Photo/Frank Franklin IIhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/914378b3-28_ap18036135910325.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson after winning Super Bowl 52AP Photo/Matt Slocumhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/27_ap18036133421623.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field after losing Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia EaglesREUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sporthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/92f6b28c-26_rtx4q2tn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after losing Super Bowl 52 to the Philadelphia EaglesAP Photo/Mark Humphreyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/28100c4f-24_ap18036125718225.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski cannot catch a pass on the final play of Super Bowl 52 against the Philadelphia EaglesAP Photo/Matt Yorkhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/09a07f7e-25_ap18036123492066.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sits on the field after a fourth quarter fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52AP Photo/Eric Gayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cc3b1738-23_ap18036116309999.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fumbles the ball during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl 52, in MinneapolisREUTERS/Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sportshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e494924b-28_rtx4q2ix.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz dives over New England Patriots Devin McCourty for a fourth quarter touchdown in Super Bowl 52AP Photo/Frank Franklin IIhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ba3a84df-29_ap18036109774231.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz celebrates his touchdown catch during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 52 in MinneapolisAP Photo/Mark Humphreyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3f441ed8-22_ap18036118167887.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski catches a touchdown pass over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby in Super Bowl 52REUTERS/Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sportshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3f798853-19_rtx4q1gm.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws during the second half of Super Bowl 52AP Photo/Matt Slocumhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d12da4ac-20_ap18036091180349.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles Corey Clement catches a touchdown pass in front of New England Patriots Marquis Flowers in Super Bowl 52REUTERS/John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sportshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/450533f2-16_rtx4q0qn.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New England Patriots' Chris Hogan catches a touchdown pass during the second half of Super Bowl 52AP Photo/Mark Humphreyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9e1ee79f-17_ap18036083271446.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Justin Timberlake performs next to a projection of Prince during the halftime show in Super Bowl 52REUTERS/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sportshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a61bd14b-15_rtx4q0i2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl 52 halftime show in MinneapolisREUTERS/Chris Wattiehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_rtx4q08w.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass during the first half of Super Bowl 52 against the New England PatriotsAP Photo/Jeff Robersonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/63ed68d6-12_ap18036044922815.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown in Super Bowl 52REUTERS/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sportshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8e9c7759-11_rtx4pzax.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson after scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl 52AP Photo/Eric Gayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c5194200-13_ap18036040583257.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore breaks up a pass for Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery during the first half of Super Bowl 52AP Photo/Matt Slocumhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9912825b-10_ap18036041104075.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the first half of Super Bowl 52REUTERS/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sportshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/54bbda08-09_rtx4pyum.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New England Patriots' James White scores a touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl 52 against the Philadelphia EaglesREUTERS/Chris Wattiehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13ccaaa4-08_rtx4pz78.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New England Patriots Brandin Cooks attempts to hurdle Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod in the first half in Super Bowl 52 in MinneapolisREUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sportshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bce9c5b9-06_rtx4pz7j.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hands off to running back LeGarrette Bloun in Super Bowl 52 in MinneapolisAP Photo/Eric Gayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/63ed68d6-05_ap18036026245400.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can't catch a pass on a flea flicker during the first half of Super Bowl 52 in MinneapolisAP Photo/Matt Yorkhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/04_ap18036017850763.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass over New England Patriots Eric Rowe in the first quarter of Super Bowl 52AP Photo/Eric Gayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02_ap18036004591552.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter in Super Bowl 52 in MinneapolisAP Photo/Charlie Neibergalhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/03_ap18036002143154.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Pink performs the national anthem before Super Bowl 52 in MinneapolisAP Photo/Eric Gayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/01_ap18035843346231.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
