PHOTOS: Texas Rangers Home Opener - just like the good 'ol pre-COVID days

The Texas Rangers welcome fans at 100% capacity in their highly-anticpated home opener at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

    Fans fill the stands at Globe Life Field during the first inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays -- the closest thing to a full stadium in pro sports since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago.
    Fans stand for the national anthem before a baseball game.
    Fans scramble for a foul ball.
    Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien (10) is congratulated by Randal Grichuk after hitting a two-run home run, which scored Grichuk, as Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino and home plate umpire Jansen Visconti look on during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.
    Fans walk through the concourse of Globe Life Field before the Texas Rangers home opener baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning.
    Fans fill the stands at Globe Life Field during the second inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays.
