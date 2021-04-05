PHOTOS: Texas Rangers Home Opener - just like the good 'ol pre-COVID days
The Texas Rangers welcome fans at 100% capacity in their highly-anticpated home opener at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fans fill the stands at Globe Life Field during the first inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays -- the closest thing to a full stadium in pro sports since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fans stand for the national anthem before a baseball game.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fans scramble for a foul ball.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien (10) is congratulated by Randal Grichuk after hitting a two-run home run, which scored Grichuk, as Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino and home plate umpire Jansen Visconti look on during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fans walk through the concourse of Globe Life Field before the Texas Rangers home opener baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fans fill the stands at Globe Life Field during the second inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/04/918/516/RangersBlueAP8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
