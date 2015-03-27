Photo package: Dreadlocks in at NFL draft

With dreadlocks covering part of his face, Robert Griffin III couldn't keep his Redskins' cap on straight. Trent Richardson's Browns' hat sat all the way back on his head, tilting precariously over hair dangling below his shoulders.

Others, such as Richardson's Alabama teammates Mark Barron, Dre Kirkpatrick and Dont'a Hightower, tugged firmly on their new NFL team caps in an effort to get them to fit snugly over dreads — or locs, as they are sometimes called — that flowed nearly midway down their football jerseys.

Dreadlocks — or braids as is the case with Robert Griffin III — were definitely in style at the NFL draft on Thursday night, creating a few awkward and humorous moments as players strolled onstage at Radio City Music Hall, exchanged hugs with Commissioner Roger Goodell and did their best to keep new hats from falling to the floor.

Taking long hair to the football field could be a bit dicey, though, especially for offensive players trying to elude tacklers. There are no rules against pulling hair in the NFL. A player's hair that falls past his helmet is considered part of the uniform, and thus can be used to make a tackle.

If the first round of the three-day draft is any indication, there's going to be lot more hair to grab in the NFL this season.

Ouch.