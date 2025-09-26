Go Back
  Published
    20 Images

    PHOTO GALLERY: Sights and scenes from opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup

    The 2025 Ryder Cup opened on Friday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, with memorable moments from the first round of competition.

  • Donald Trump and Kai Trump react
    President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Kai Madison Trump attend the 45th Ryder Cup golf competition at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    Mandel Ngan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ryder Cup fans
    Fans watch on the seventh hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Farmingdale, N.Y. 
    AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson / AP Newsroom
  • Donald Trump talks with Keegan Bradley
    President Donald Trump greets team captain Keegan Bradley on the first hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Seth Wenig / AP Newsroom
  • Ryder Cup fans
    Fans watch at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Seth Wenig / AP Newsroom
  • Keegan Bradley does Donald Trump's dance
    Keegan Bradley, captain of Team United States, gestures toward President Donald Trump as he attends the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jon Rahm celebrates
    Europe's Jon Rahm celebrates after a birdie on the eighth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum / AP Newsroom
  • Bryson DeChambeau celebrates
    Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the sixth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson / AP Newsroom
  • Ryder Cup fans
    Fans watch on the 10th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson / AP Newsroom
  • Fans cheer
    Fans cheer on the sixth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson / AP Newsroom
  • Ben Griffin celebrates
    Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie with Ben Griffin on the sixth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson / AP Newsroom
  • Bryson DeChambeau and Ben Griffin celebrate
    Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie with Ben Griffin on the sixth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson / AP Newsroom
  • Justin Rose celebrates
    Europe's Justin Rose celebrates after a birdie on the first hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson / AP Newsroom
  • Justin Thomas golf shoes
    Justin Thomas of the United States hits his tee shot on the eighth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Seth Wenig / AP Newsroom
  • Justin Rose celebrates
    Europe's Justin Rose celebrates after a birdie on the seventh hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson / AP Newsroom
  • Fan looks on at Ryder Cup
    Fans watch on the sixth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson / AP Newsroom
  • Rasmus Højgaard and Ludvig Åberg celebrate
    Europe's Rasmus Højgaard and Ludvig Åberg celebrate on the first hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Seth Wenig / AP Newsroom
  • Donald Trump walks with Bryson DeChambeau
    President Donald Trump walks with members of Team United States as he attends the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • trump
    President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd on the first tee during the Friday afternoon fourball matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course Sept. 26, 2025, in Farmingdale, N.Y.
    Andrew Redington/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump shakes hands with attendees
    President Donald Trump, followed by his granddaughter Kai Madison Trump, shakes hands with attendees at the 45th Ryder Cup golf competition at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    Mandel Ngan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ryder Cup fans
    Fans watch on the first hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum / AP Newsroom
