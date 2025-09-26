Move Back
PHOTO GALLERY: Sights and scenes from opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup
The 2025 Ryder Cup opened on Friday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, with memorable moments from the first round of competition.
- President Donald Trump and his granddaughter Kai Madison Trump attend the 45th Ryder Cup golf competition at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Fans watch on the seventh hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Farmingdale, N.Y.read more
- President Donald Trump greets team captain Keegan Bradley on the first hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Fans watch at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Keegan Bradley, captain of Team United States, gestures toward President Donald Trump as he attends the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Europe's Jon Rahm celebrates after a birdie on the eighth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the sixth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Fans watch on the 10th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Fans cheer on the sixth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie with Ben Griffin on the sixth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Europe's Justin Rose celebrates after a birdie on the first hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Justin Thomas of the United States hits his tee shot on the eighth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Europe's Justin Rose celebrates after a birdie on the seventh hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Fans watch on the sixth hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Europe's Rasmus Højgaard and Ludvig Åberg celebrate on the first hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- President Donald Trump walks with members of Team United States as he attends the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd on the first tee during the Friday afternoon fourball matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course Sept. 26, 2025, in Farmingdale, N.Y.read more
- President Donald Trump, followed by his granddaughter Kai Madison Trump, shakes hands with attendees at the 45th Ryder Cup golf competition at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
- Fans watch on the first hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025.read more
