Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Odubel Herrera arrested for assaulting girlfriend, police say

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting his 20-year-old girlfriend at a New Jersey casino, authorities said.

The alleged assault took place in his room at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, police said. Herrera was charged with simple assault.

Police said the victim had injuries on her arms and neck. She identified herself to responding officers as Herrera’s girlfriend and refused medical treatment, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Details remain unclear.

Herrera, who is in his fifth year with the Phillies, made the All-Star team in 2016. He is batting .222 with a .629 OPS in 39 games for the Phillies this season.

Team officials said they were taking immediate action.

"This morning we were made aware of an alleged incident involving Odubel Herrera. Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on Administrative Leave," the Phillies said in a statement. "The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA."

Players who are accused of domestic violence are subject to an internal investigation.

Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell was suspended for 40 games, former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna was suspended 70 games and former San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres received a 100-game suspension after baseball investigated their roles in domestic violence reports.