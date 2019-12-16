Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Yankees 'made it loud and clear' Gerrit Cole was top priority in free agency

Didi Gregorius said Monday that the New York Yankees’ focus on Gerrit Cole in free agency forced him to find a new home -- and that was with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gregorius signed a one-year deal with the Phillies after he played the last five seasons with the Yankees.

The shortstop, who was being introduced as a member of the Phillies for the first time, said he knew after the Yankees exited the playoffs that his time in pinstripes was coming to an end.

“[Brian] Cashman made it loud and clear that Cole was their priority,” the shortstop said at his introductory news conference, as MLB.com reported. “That was it. Nothing else happened. If that happens, I have to look for a place to play.”

Gregorius’ $14 million deal is peanuts compared to what that the Yankees gave Cole.

New York and Cole agreed to a nine-year, $324 million contract making him the richest pitcher in baseball and one of the highest-paid overall.

Gregorius is set to play for Joe Girardi for the second time in his career. Girardi managed the Yankees from 2008 to 2017.

The shortstop said Philadelphia was where he wanted to be.

He hit .276 with a .718 OPS and 16 home runs in 82 games last season, coming off Tommy John surgery.