Phillies' Aaron Nola ready for season regardless of MLB plans: 'Wherever they want to play, I'll play'

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola is ready to play ball.

Nola told ESPN in an interview published Monday that “word on the street” is MLB could be a “couple of weeks” away from starting the season and that regardless of when or where that is, he’ll be ready.

“Right now, we have a pretty good plan going with all our pitchers, sending texts out and staying in contact with our trainers and pitching coach,” he said. “Part of it is on the player. We have to know what we need to do to get ready. Obviously, no one has experienced this type of deal at the beginning of the season, but we know what we have to do to keep our arm in shape, whether it's two or three weeks or whatever.”

MLB has floated several contingency plans that would allow the season to begin, including playing games in empty ballparks in Arizona and Florida.

“It will be way different,” Nola said about the possibility of playing without fans. “It's been a long time since any of us have played with no fans. We'll just adjust to whatever they want us to do.”

The star pitcher said he was even less concerned about location.

“It's going to be hot either way. It'll be hot here in Florida. It'll be hot in Arizona. I don't mind the humidity more than the dryness. Wherever they want to play, I'll play.”

Nola shared a similar sentiment heard across the sports world that the number one priority is safety and that leagues should resume play only under the right circumstances.

“We're itching to get back out there. But No. 1 is staying safe and healthy. Then we can start things up. The last thing you want to do is push it too fast, and something else happens."