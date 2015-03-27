Philadelphia squander huge lead, lose to Memphis

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - The Philadelphia 76ers surrendered a 21-point lead in the second half before losing 99-94 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

"It was one of those games where we kept playing and kept battling," said Grizzlies Zach Randolph. "We knew we had to find energy somewhere, and the bench really came through for us. They kept us in the game and gave us the chance that we needed."

Randolph capped an 11-0 Memphis run with a layup and a foul with 1:45 left to give the Grizzlies their first lead since the second quarter.

He keyed the comeback in the fourth quarter scoring nine points and hitting on all seven free throw attempts, including six in the final nine seconds to secure the win.

"It was the turnovers. I think in one stretch our big guys had seven turnovers in the fourth quarter early," said 76ers coach Doug Collins.

Randolph finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Rudy Gay scored 16 points.

"We had complete control of the game," Collins said. "They went with their second unit, went to a zone, and we just went dead."

Jodie Meeks and Jrue Holiday led the 76ers with 16 points each, and combined for nine three pointers on 12 attempts. Elton Brand scored 15 points.

(Reporting by Mike Mouat in Windsor, Ontario; editing by Rex Gowar and Peter Rutherford)