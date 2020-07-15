Philadelphia Phillies: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.
The Philadelphia Phillies hope to turn the corner and not look back at a failure of a 2019 campaign. Philadelphia was safely a favorite to win the National League East division after signing Bryce Harper, but only recorded a .500 record and finished in fourth place.
In 2020, the Phillies look to be a different team. They hired new manager Joe Girardi, signed Zack Wheeler in a splashy move, luring him away from a division foe, and added Didi Gregorius to the lineup.
The Phillies hope the moves are enough to push them into the postseason and help him gain some sort of momentum in the 60-game sprint this season.
Harper will be relied upon more now that he has a full season to get used to playing in Phillies' digs. Rhys Hopkins, after a breakout 2019 campaign, will be called upon to do even more in 2020.
Philadelphia will make things interesting in the NL East, for sure. But it starts with the veterans that the team has brought in.
Through 60 games last season, the Phillies were 33-27.
2019 finish: 4th NL Esat
2019 record: 81-81
Manager: Joe Girardi
Projected Starters
1B: Rhys Hoskins
2B: Scott Kingery
3B: Jean Segura
SS: Didi Gregorius
OF: Andrew McCutchen
OF: Adam Haseley
OF: Bryce Harper
DH: Jay Bruce
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: Aaron Nola
SP: Zack Wheeler
SP: Jake Arrieta
SP: Zach Eflin
SP: Vince Velasquez
CL: Hector Neris
2020 Schedule