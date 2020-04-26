Philadelphia Eagles: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Philadelphia Eagles made 10 selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles made an eyebrow-raising pick in quarterback Jalen Hurts during the second round.

The Eagles also addressed their defense with some strategic selections in the middle of the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are who the Eagles chose during the draft.

**

ROUND 1, PICK 21: JALEN REAGOR, WR

The Eagles selected Jalen Reagor, the former TCU wide receiver, with the No. 21 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Reagor spent three years at TCU before making himself eligible for the draft. At the NFL Combine, he was listed at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds with 31 3/8-inch arms, and 9 1/2-inch hands. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 53: JALEN HURTS, QB

The Eagles selected quarterback Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hurts is the first quarterback to come off the board in the second round. The former Oklahoma standout totaled 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns in his lone season at Oklahoma. He led the Sooners to Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. He was also named runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 103: DAVION TAYLOR, LB

The Eagles selected linebacker Davion Taylor with the No. 103 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Eagles add Taylor who has minimal football experience. He played in two games in high school because of religious reasons and went to Colorado after a season in junior college.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 127: K’VON WALLACE, S

The Eagles selected safety K’Von Wallace with the no. 127 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 15 games for Clemson in 2019. He recorded 72 tackles and two interceptions. He played in 30 games over the last two years.

**

ROUND 4 PICK, 145: JACK DRISCOLL, OL

The Eagles selected offensive lineman Jack Driscoll with the No. 145 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Driscoll starred as an offensive lineman at Auburn. He played 13 games at right tackle during his final two seasons with the Tigers.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 168: JOHN HIGHTOWER, WR

The Eagles selected wide receiver John Hightower with the No. 168 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hightower caught 51 passes for 943 yards and eight touchdowns at Boise State during his senior season.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 196: SHAUN BRADLEY, LB

The Eagles selected linebacker Shaun Bradley with the No, 196 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Bradley played in 13 games at Temple in 2019. He recorded 86 tackles.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 200: QUEZ WATKINS, WR

The Eagles selected wide receiver Quez Watkins with the No. 200 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Watkins played in 12 games for Southern Miss in 2019. He had 64 catches for 1,178 yards and six touchdowns.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 210: PRINCE TEGA WANOGHO, OL

The Eagles selected offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho with the No. 210 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Auburn standout played 12 games in 2019.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 233: CASEY TOOHILL, LB

The Eagles selected linebacker Casey Toohill with the No. 233 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Toohill played in 12 games for Stanford in 2019. He had 57 tackles and eight sacks.