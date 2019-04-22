Philadelphia Eagles players fire back at former QB Donovan McNabb over Carson Wentz criticism

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb isn’t getting much love from the players of his former team after criticizing their current shot-caller, Carson Wentz.

McNabb suggested during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio over the weekend that Wentz should be replaced if he can’t lead the team past the second round of the playoffs within the next two seasons.

Eagles’ offensive tackle Lane Johnson came to the defense of Wentz, who missed six games last season and had his 2017 season cut short by a torn ACL, by tagging McNabb in a tweet with a series of snake emojis.

“And you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back,” Johnson wrote of McNabb.

Adding to the drama, Freddie Mitchell, a former first-round pick who played with Donovan for four seasons, took a dig at his former teammate.

“That guy screwed my whole NFL career up. Love that people are seeing the real now,” tweeted Mitchell.

McNabb on Monday clarified his comments in a series of tweets, saying that there’s “no beef, riff or ill-will” toward Wentz or the Eagles — though he continued to stand by his remarks.

“Maybe people just didn’t like it because it’s coming from me or I answered a question from one of the talents on the radio the way you didn’t agree with,” McNabb wrote. “If that’s how you feel I’m sorry you feel that way. It’s the nature of the game.”