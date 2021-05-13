Philadelphia Eagles 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Philadelphia Eagles had a strange end to the 2020 season which led to the departure of Carson Wentz and the firing of Doug Pederson.

The Eagles were also in contention to win the NFC East for most of the season. The team didn’t get good performances out of its offense and were 20th in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed on defense. With a new coach and a young quarterback, Philadelphia should be able to contend this season.

Jalen Hurts will likely lead the offense behind the play-calling from new head coach Nick Sirianni. The team also made the shrewd move to go up and grab Devonta Smith in the draft. Smith was among the top receivers on the board at the time and Philadelphia traded with the Dallas Cowboys to jump over the New York Giants to get the receiver.

The additions of Kerryon Johnson and Anthony Harris should be able to help a bit as well.

The Eagles start the season on the road in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Philadelphia will end the 2021 season at home against the Cowboys.

Here’s who the Eagles will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Cowboys, Giants, Washington, Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers, Chiefs, Chargers

Away Opponents: Cowboys, Giants, Washington, Falcons, Panthers, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Jets

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 117-155

Here’s the Eagles’ 2021 regular-season schedule: