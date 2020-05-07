Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Ryan Gaydos
The Philadelphia Eagles had a pretty incredible 2019 season, coming from almost out of nowhere to hunt down and beat out of the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East title.

To build upon that success, the Eagles are going to need Carson Wentz to stay healthy and managed to keep up that good health through the playoffs. His early exit from the divisional round of the playoffs last season was partly why the team lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles will still have Alshon Jeffery to work with on the outside in addition to rookie receiver Jalen Reagor. Philadelphia also added Darius Slay in the offseason and will have a couple of solid rookie linebackers looking to make a big mark in their first few games.

Here is who the Eagles have on their schedule for the 2020 season.

Home Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Redskins.

Away Opponents: Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Redskins.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 124-131-1

Here is the Eagles’ regular-season schedule.

Here is the Eagles’ preseason schedule.

