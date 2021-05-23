Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship, becomes oldest golfer to claim major

Phil Mickelson made history.

The 50-year-old became the oldest golfer to win a major when he claimed the PGA Championship on Sunday.

The previous record was held by Julius Boros, who won the 1968 PGA Championship at 48 years old.

Mickelson wrapped up his 73 with a par on the 72nd hole as the fans erupted with wild cheers at the Ocean Course. After successfully hitting the winning putt, Mickelson raised his arms in celebration, and then hugged his brother, Tim, who was his caddie.

Mickelson finished at 6-under 282 for the tournament.

Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka tied for second place. Oosthuizen finished with a 73 and Koepka, who held the lead after the first hole, finished with a 74.

Mickelson tweeted out an inspirational quote 12 days ago, and it seemed to come together after winning the PGA Championship on Sunday evening.

"I’ve failed many times in my life and career and because of this I’ve learned a lot," Mickelson wrote. "Instead of feeling defeated countless times, I’ve used it as fuel to drive me to work harder. So today, join me in accepting our failures. Let’s use them to motivate us to work even harder."

The victory was Mickelson's second PGA win and sixth-career major overall. He became the first player in PGA Tour history to win tournaments 30 years apart. The first of his 45 titles was in 1991 when he was still a junior at Arizona State.

Mickelson also became the 10th player to win majors in three decades, a list that only includes Harry Vardon and Tiger Woods.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.