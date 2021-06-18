Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Open Golf
Published

Phil Mickelson upset with noises coming from gallery: 'Can we get someone to help him?'

Mickelson finished 4-over par during first round of US Open

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Phil Mickelson’s pursuit of his first U.S. Open title did not start off as planned Thursday.

Mickelson finished the first round at Torrey Pines in San Diego 4-over par and tied for 96th. It was a far cry from how he started off the PGA Championship last month.

Mickelson also had an issue with a fan in the gallery on one hole.

He was on the 13th hole when he reminded fans to make sure their phones were silenced, according to Golf.com.

"Seriously? Can we get someone to help him?" he asked the crowd.

He expressed his frustration with the little noises he heard coming out of the crowd.

"You have to learn to deal with it. I don’t understand why you just can’t turn that little button on the side into silent. I probably didn’t deal with it internally as well as I could have or as well as I need to," he said.

"Yeah, it’s the video ding. They just kept going off. Look, it did it the next three or four shots thereafter, too, so it’s not like that was the first time, it’s just that I had to ask three times."

Mickelson will have a long way to go to make the cut and be able to play through the weekend.

"Lefty" has finished in second or tied for second at the U.S. Open six times. He has never won the tournament.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_