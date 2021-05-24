Phil Mickelson's sister Tina shares heartwarming text with mom as 'Lefty' went for PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson’s sister Tina revealed the conversation she was having with their mother as "Lefty" was wrapping up a historic PGA Championship victory.

Tina Mickelson tweeted Sunday night the text message she got from their mom Mary.

"Tina, txt Philip and tell him just to par in. Don’t hit bombs or activate calves. Just par. They will have to catch him. He won’t listen to his mother do you txt him. Hurry," Mary Mickelson wrote to Tina.

Tina responded, "I’ll text Tim. He’s the only one Phil is listening to today!"

Tim Mickelson, referred to in the exchange, is Phil and Tina’s brother and also the caddy for the men’s professional golfer.

The exchange between Tina and her mother was picked up across social media and many fans who watched Phil Mickelson hold off Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen reacted.

The 50-year-old became the oldest golfer to win a major when he claimed the PGA Championship. The previous record was held by Julius Boros, who won the 1968 PGA Championship at 48 years old.

Mickelson finished at 6-under 282 for the tournament.

Oosthuizen finished the final round with a 73 and Koepka, who held the lead after the first hole, finished with a 74.

It was Mickelson’s second-ever PGA Championship title. He last won the event in 2005. He’s won the major twice in his career.